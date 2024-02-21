The Africa Education Watch (Eduwatch) has urgently called upon the Ghana Police Service to promptly investigate the tragic death of a student at Kalpohin Senior High School.

According to reports, the sick student was entrusted to the care of another student for transportation to the hospital after being granted an exeat.

Unfortunately, the difficulty in securing transport led to delays in reaching a health facility, and the student allegedly passed away upon arrival at the Tamale Teaching Hospital.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Eduwatch expressed condolences to the grieving family during this challenging time.

The organization highlighted that this incident marks the second reported death in Ghanaian secondary schools in less than two weeks, both stemming from what they perceive as the improper exercise of discretion by school authorities.

Eduwatch also noted at least four more similar cases widely reported since 2017, underscoring the urgency for thorough investigations and corrective actions to prevent future occurrences.

“We condole with the bereaved family in this trying moment. This is the second reported death in our secondary schools in less than two (2) weeks resulting from the wrongful exercise of discretion by school authorities, with at least four (4) more of such cases widely reported since 2017.”

“We call on the Ghana Police Service to be swift with their investigations into this unfortunate incident.”

