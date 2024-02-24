The European Union (EU) delegation to Ghana is confident that its initiative to unearth the talents of young creatives across West Africa and other member states will position them as viable products for the arts market.

This comes following the climax of the EU West Africa Fusion Artist Residency Expo, where out of 109 applications submitted, 12 were shortlisted as the finalists. The winning team, which comprised three creatives, walked away with a total check of GH¢36,000.

In an interview with Citi Business News, the Ambassador of the EU delegation to Ghana, His Excellency Irchad Razaaly, expressed optimism that the works of the winners will give them leverage in the arts market.

“These artists are well-equipped to carry on the arts in what we call creative arts, meaning that what we are producing is fit as well for the market. As creators, this is what we are trying to create this space for them to make their activities sustainable, financially viable,” he said.

He expressed hope that the prize would propel them to do more. A member of the winning team and a visual artist, Nana Ama Aboagye, described the EU’s initiative as a door opener, as she believes it could create considerable business opportunities for her.

