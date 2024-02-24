The Deputy Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), Yaw Amoateng Afriyie, has reaffirmed the centre’s commitment to creating enabling policies for foreign electric mobility (e-mobility) businesses to thrive.

The deputy CEO of GNPC admitted the current bureaucracy that the sector faces in getting the needed approval to operate, adding that it serves as a disincentive for foreign investors.

Speaking to the media during the opening of a maiden electric motorbike factory in Accra called Wahu, Mr. Amoateng Afriyie stressed the centre’s readiness to support the success of foreign businesses.

“GIPC and WAHU have been working closely to spotlight their activities to bring the very important conversations around e-mobility, which has a number of benefits in terms of environmental stability and also mitigating the impact of climate change,” he said.

Mr. Amoateng Afriyie also indicated: “Fortunately, in Africa, we have trailblazers like Wahu but unfortunately, they tend to encounter bureaucratic difficulties and bottlenecks which is why GIPC for the last two, three years has been addressing some of the investor concerns, particularly around the fiscal incentives for companies like WAHU and others in the space that stand to benefit.”

Meanwhile, the Co-founder and CEO of WAHU, Valerie Labi, urged the government to address the enormous tax burden on the sector to create the needed space for businesses to stimulate the economy.

She said: “There is a huge opportunity for us to re-stimulate our economy if we focus our economy and climate transition to net zero. And it will only happen if one we believe in ourselves. Two, our government wakes up and really stops overly taxing businesses like myself (WAHU) and makes a decision to support us.”

