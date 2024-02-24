The National Communications Authority (NCA) has shut down four FM Radio Stations in Bawku, in the Upper East Region.

The affected stations, namely Bawku FM, Source FM, Zahra FM, and Gumah FM, were closed following recommendations from the Upper East Regional Security Council and guidance from the Ministry of National Security.

The decision stems from concerns about the operations of the Radio Stations and the inflammatory remarks made by their panellists and presenters, which have allegedly played a role in escalating the Bawku conflict.

The conflict, in turn, has resulted in the loss of lives and property in Bawku and its surrounding areas.

The NCA, invoking its powers under Section 13(1)(e) of the Electronic Communications Act, 2008 (Act 775), justified the shutdown as a necessary step for national security and public interest.

This section empowers the Authority to suspend or revoke licenses or frequency authorizations when such actions are deemed essential for national security or the public interest.

In a statement, the NCA reaffirmed its commitment to collaborating with relevant stakeholders and urged all parties involved to adhere strictly to the principles and regulations governing the communications industry.

