Information Minister-designate Fatimatu Abubakar has defended the reassignment of former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta to a new portfolio, emphasizing his unquestionable capacity to provide valuable advice in the financial sector.

“His capacity to guide or to advise in the financial sector is not lost just because he is no longer Finance Minister. if his skills are required elsewhere and the president feels he can help us with negotiations or can advise, I don’t think there should be a big problem about that,” Fatimatu Abubakar said in an interview on TV3 on Monday, February 26,

Responding to whether Ofori-Atta’s appointment was justified based on qualifications, Abubakar affirmed, “Of course.”

President Akufo-Addo appointed former Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta as the Senior Presidential Advisor and Special Envoy for International Finance and Private Sector Investments, a day after he was relieved of his job as the Finance Minister.

The Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare in a statement dated February 15, congratulated the former Finance Minister on his appointment and wished him well.

“I am pleased to inform you that the President of the Republic has appointed you as the Senior Presidential Advisor and Special Envoy for International Finance and Private Sector Investments.

“I take this opportunity to congratulate you formally on your reassignment and wish you the very best in this new office,” she stated.