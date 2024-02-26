Private legal practitioner Kwame Aning Fosu-Gyeabour has filed a lawsuit against the General Legal Council, Chief Justice, and the Judicial Secretary in response to a circular instructing all courts not to grant him an audience.

Initiating the lawsuit on February 22, Mr. Fosu-Gyeabour alleges that the defendants acted unlawfully in issuing the said circular.

In May 2023, Mr Fosu-Gyeabour was suspended from practising as a lawyer for 12 months. This decision was made by the disciplinary committee of the GLC.

On February 16, the GLC issued a circular to all courts via the Judicial Secretary, Justice Cyra Pamela C.A. Koranteng, who also serves as the Secretary to the GLC.

The circular stated that Mr Fosu-Gyeabour’s license has not been renewed and, as a result, he should not be granted an audience.

The circular stated: “Kindly take note that Mr. Kwame Aning Fosu-Gyeabour’s license has not been renewed for the year 2024. All Courts are therefore not to grant him an audience until further notice from the General Legal Council. The Honourable Lady Chief Justice and Chairperson of the General Legal Council have further directed that any order issued on Mr. Kwame Aning Fosu-Gyeabour’s application will be void.”

In response to this, the private legal practitioner is seeking an order to set aside the circular issued by the defendants.

Additionally, Mr Fosu-Gyeabour is seeking a “perpetual injunction restraining the defendants herein, their assigns, agents, officers or any persons authorized by them from preventing plaintiff from having access to the courts to practice his trade as a lawyer without due process or from unlawfully interfering in any manner the plaintiffs practice as a lawyer and operation of his law firm.”

He is also seeking general damages, cost inclusive of legal fees, and any other reliefs that may be deemed just.

READ THE FULL SUIT FILED BY THE LAWYER HERE

