The Wa magistrate court has remanded five suspects who were arrested in connection with the murder of the Chief Executive Officer of the Royal Cosy Hills Hotel, popularly known as ‘Jirapa Dubai’, Mr Eric Johnson.

The five were among some seven suspects arrested after the gruesome murder of the CEO who was found dead in a pool of blood during the early hours of Sunday, February 11, 2024.

The court, presided over by His Worship Maxibrain Titreku remanded the five suspects on Thursday, February 14, upon a request by the police to allow for further investigations.

Two suspects were, however, granted bail by the court.

The Regional Crime Scene Management Team has since visited the location of the incident.

