Ghana’s 67th Independence Day Celebration has been launched in the Eastern Regional Capital, Koforidua.

This year’s celebration, which will be held at the newly commissioned Koforidua Youth Resource Center, is under the theme “Our Democracy, Our Pride.”

The President of Ivory Coast, Alassane Dramane Ouattara, will be the special guest of honour for the anniversary celebration.

Former Presidents of the land, 120 Ambassadors and High Commissioners, the Speaker of Parliament with all his members, the Chief Justice, and all Supreme Court Judges are expected to also grace the celebration.

Twenty-one contingents, comprising various security agencies, eleven schools in the region, sixteen regional capitals, and eighteen groupings, will be represented at the grounds with equipment on full display.

The Director of Operations at the Presidency and Chairman of the Planning Committee, Dr. Lord Commey, speaking at the launch, indicated a series of week-long activities earmarked to make this year’s celebration one of a kind, stressing that it’s the President’s directive.

Dr. Lord Commey stated, “There’s no better place; he has no choice than to come home, hence the celebration of the 67th Independence Day Celebration, which is President Akufo-Addo’s last celebration to be held in Koforidua. Twenty-one contingents, made up of various security agencies and eleven contingents made of various schools in the region. Sixteen regional capitals representing, eighteen groupings from the various bodies. Equipment on display, including all the equipment you know of. As you have seen, independence in all the regions is the same. The President has said that not a single item should be left out in this celebration.”

The Eastern Regional Minister, Seth Kwame Acheampong, expressed his appreciation to the President for choosing the regional capital for this year’s celebration.

He assured to help boost the local economy, thereby allowing the region to showcase its diverse culture to the whole world.

——–

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! 🌐📰 #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital