Former Minister of Youth and Sports, Dr Mustapha Ahmed, has died.

The 63-year-old died on Wednesday, February 7. The cause of death is not yet known.

Dr. Ahmed served as the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ayawaso North Constituency from 2001 to 2016.

During his tenure, he was appointed as the Minister of Youth and Sports by then President John Dramani Mahama in March 2015, succeeding Bawku Central MP Mahama Ayariga.

However, he was later replaced by Edwin Nii Lantey Vanderpuye in a cabinet reshuffle.

Last year, Dr. Ahmed made headlines when he was sentenced to seven days in prison for contempt of court.

He was found guilty of trespassing on land he was charged to avoid and was fined GH¢12,000 by Justice Afia Serwaa Asare-Botwe.

While confirming the development, the Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi said: “I heard the news late last night. It came to me as a shock. He was very passionate about Ghana. Let me use this opportunity to, for and on behalf of the NDC, express our deepest condolences to the family.”