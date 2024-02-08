The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has debunked reports alleging that it is auctioning some agrochemicals, fertilizers, and other inputs due to COCOBOD’s inability to pay duties on the items.

GRA described such reports as disingenuous and misleading. It urged Ghanaians to disregard the report.

GRA in a statement explained that “some agrochemicals and other items were imported into the country by COCOBOD. These items overstayed at the State Warehouse and as a result, were sent to the Uncleared Cargo List (UCL). Thereafter, the items were gazetted as the law demands. However, because the agro products are essential commodities needed for effective running of the operations of COCOBOD, they were not allocated to a different entity. As such, although the containers were under UCL, GRA carefully considered the request from COCOBOD and the key role it plays in the economy of Ghana and restored the items to them.”

The Ghana Revenue Authority added that COCOBOD “paid the required duties on the agrochemicals” and has therefore not auctioned any products.

Below is the GRA’s full statement.

Management of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has sighted a publication in the Herald newspaper on “GRA auctioning COCOBOD’s chemicals, fertilizers, others” dated 2nd February 2024. The said article states that Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) is unable to pay import duties on some agrochemicals, fertilizers and implements to be used in enhancement of cocoa farming and this has led to an auction of these items by GRA resulting in dire implications to the cocoa season.

Management would like to use this opportunity to state that, this article is disingenuous and misleading and seeks to draw conclusions not founded on facts.

The facts are that in April and May 2023, some agrochemicals and other items were imported into the country by COCOBOD. These items overstayed at the State Warehouse and as a result were sent to the Uncleared Cargo List (UCL). Thereafter, the items were gazetted as the law demands. However, because the agro products are essential commodities needed for effective running of the operations of COCOBOD, they were not allocated to a different entity. As such, although the containers were under UCL, GRA carefully considered the request from COCOBOD and the key role it plays in the economy of Ghana and restored the items to them.

COCOBOD has therefore paid the required duties on the agro chemicals. No agro product of COCOBOD has therefore been auctioned.

We therefore entreat the general public to disregard this false publication and to verify any such information before publication. We further state that GRA recognizes the contribution of COCOBOD to the development of the country and will therefore not carry out any action that is detrimental to its operations while at the same time ensuring that the Tax laws are applied fairly.

Management of GRA wishes to assure the public that we are committed to our mandate of revenue mobilization with integrity, fairness and professionalism.

