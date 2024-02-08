The National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) has asked the public to take precautions in their road usage to prevent crashes.

This follows the current change in the weather condition pattern across the country, which is often characterized by the blow of dry and dusty winds.

The Authority, in a statement issued on Wednesday, said visibility was usually reduced due to the dust in the air, making it difficult for drivers to see other vehicles, pedestrians, and road signs.

As such, it noted that with higher temperatures leading to more frequent dust storms, “it’s crucial that everyone takes extra precautions to minimize risks to prevent crashes.”

The NSRA cautioned motorists to adapt their driving to the change in weather by slowing down and driving with caution, especially in areas with low visibility, keeping a safe distance between their vehicle and the one in front to allow for sudden stops.

“Use the headlights and fog lights if necessary to improve visibility; avoid sudden breaks or acceleration; take note of traffic and construction signs; use the right edge of the road as a guide; keep windows and mirrors clean; avoid excessive speeding and avoid unnecessary overtaking.”

“Drivers are also advised to practice the use of advance warning triangles and place them at a distance not less than 45 meters away from the vehicle; pedestrians are advised to wear reflective clothing to improve visibility to reduce the risk of getting knocked down by a vehicle; owners of broken-down vehicles must ensure their vehicles are towed from the roads within the stipulated time and pedestrians are also urged to be cautious while walking along the road during this season,” it stated.

