Ghana’s Embassy in Tripoli in collaboration with the International Organisation for Migration has today repatriated a total of 165 Ghanaians from Libya to Ghana.

According to the Ministry of Information, they are scheduled to arrive at the Kotoka International Airport at 1500 hours GMT.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Information Ministry on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Embassy and the IOM in October last year facilitated the repatriation of the fourth batch of 169 Ghanaians from Tripoli to Accra under the Voluntary Humanitarian Return (VHR) programme for the year 2023.

A third batch of returnees of 134 Ghanaian nationals were repatriated from the city of Misrata, voluntarily to Ghana, on 10th October, 2023 under the same program.

This brings the total number of Ghanaian nationals who had benefitted from the VHR programme in 2023 to 629.

Priority was given to persons in detention centres, sick persons, families with children, stranded persons and destitutes who needed assistance to return to Ghana.

