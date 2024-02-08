Groups in the Eastern Region have condemned the killing and shooting of individuals in Bepong Kwahu.

The groups comprise the Kwahu One Alliance for Development, Unit Committee, and Assembly members in the area.

Two people were reported dead after allegedly being hit by stray bullets fired by the police during the melee to disperse the crowd.

According to sources, the incident occurred at the chief’s palace where the police had gone to rescue an alleged suspect accused of murdering two people at Adwumasu, a farming community in the Kwahu South Municipality.

The Ghana Police Service (GPS) arrested forty-six more persons on February 5, making it 71 arrested suspects in connection with attacks on the Bepong Chiefs palace and some Police officers at Kwahu Bepong in the Eastern Region.

The suspects, together with some others currently on the run, attacked the Bepong Chiefs Palace on February 4, 2024, and injured seven people, including five police officers.

The group, in a statement, chastised the police for exhibiting unprofessionalism in their attempts to disperse the crowd, denying attacking the police.

“The entire membership of Kwahu One Alliance for Development, the Unit Committee and Assembly members condemn with all certainty, the killing of Madam Abena Nyarkoaa and the shooting of four (4) others by the officers of Ghana Police Service on 4th February 2024 at the Bepong Kwahu lorry station opposite the Chief’s palace. We would like to state on record that nobody is fighting with anyone, and we do not intend to attack anyone, including the police, so we demand that the police act accordingly and with some dignity and respect for killing somebody who was just a mere observer of an event.”

They asked the Chief and the Police Service why they kept the suspects at the Chief’s palace from around 8 am to 1 pm.

They also denied pelting stones at the police.

“We are asking the Chief and the Ghana Police Service the reason why they kept the suspects at the Chief’s palace from around 8am to 1pm? This resulted in the overcrowding of the chief’s palace and the lorry station. However, throughout that period nobody threw anything at anybody, the crowd was contained until the police shot into the crowd, killing one person, and injuring 4 people,” they further stated.

The Kwahu One Alliance for Development, Unit Committee, and Assembly members appealed to the Inspector General of Police (IGP), George Akuffo Dampare to call his officers to order the execution of their duties.

They also demanded that all police presence in the town should be recalled with immediate effect, fearing that another person might be killed.

“We appeal to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mr. George Akufo Dampare to call his men and women to order as they are exhibiting so much unprofessionalism in the execution of their duties, we built the police station for them to come and protect us NOT to kill us. We are concerned that the use of live ammunition (bullets) by the police has led to the killing of one person and about four people have been injured. Others have suffered various degrees of injuries from the activities of the police since Sunday 4th February 2024. Enough is enough! We demand that all police presence in the town should be recalled with immediate effect, as we do not know who they are going to kill next.”

“We demand that all police presence in the town should be recalled with immediate effect, as we do not know who they are going to kill next.”

They also called on human rights activists, civil society organizations to come to the aid of the people of Bepong Kwahu.

“We are calling on all human right’s activists, all Ghanaians, civil society organizations, and most especially people from the Kwahu ridge to come to the aid of the people of Bepong Kwahu and its environs because today it is Bepong, tomorrow it will be a different town.

“We are calling on the MP and Minister of Justice to come to the aid of those who have been shot and beaten by the police officers. Currently, we know of four (4) people who were shot, and an uncountable number of people who were beaten and now receiving medical attention at the various health facilities in the region, with others also treated at home.”

Background

The suspect, 23-year-old Kwasi Tenkorang, is said to be an ex-convict who, according to sources, raped and murdered a 45-year-old woman, Akua Kyerewaa.

A 65-year-old brother of the victim, Kwasi Antwi, who attempted to rescue his sister during the act, was also hit on the head with a metal bar, resulting in his instant death.

An eyewitness whose name was only given as Frederick, and who was on his way to the farm, narrowly escaped death after witnessing the incident and being chased by the suspect.

The suspect, who has been on the run since the incident, was arrested on Sunday, February 4th, and taken to the chief’s palace.

Members of the community who learned of the arrest stormed the palace, demanding his immediate release for instant justice, but the police, who were called in, prevented it from happening.

However, when the Police prevented them from lynching the suspect, they rather attacked the Police, throwing stones and other implements at them.

PRESS RELEASE TO ALL MEDIA HOUSES

DATE: FEBRUARY 8, 2024

UNPROFESSIONALISM BY THE GHANA POLICE SERVICE

IN THE BEPONG KWAHU INCIDENT

The entire membership of Kwahu One Alliance for Development, the Unit Committee and Assembly members condemn with all certainty, the killing of Madam Abena Nyarkoaa and the shooting of four (4) others by the officers of Ghana Police Service on 4th February 2024 at the Bepong Kwahu lorry station opposite the Chief’s palace.

Our member of parliament for Mpraeso Constituency Honourable Davis Opoku Ansah [OPK] issued a statement and granted the media interviews condemning the unprofessionalism that was exhibited by the police, resulting in the murder of an elderly woman during a mere crowd control exercise on the said date and venue.

Unfortunate Event

The impression being created by the police is, the Bepong people are at war, but the question is with who? We would like to state on record that nobody is fighting with anyone, and we do not intend to attack anyone, including the police, so we demand that the police act accordingly and with some dignity and respect for killing somebody who was just a mere observer of an event.

We are asking the Chief and the Ghana Police Service the reason why they kept the suspects at the Chief’s palace from around 8am to 1pm? This resulted in the overcrowding of the chief’s palace and the lorry station. However, throughout that period nobody threw anything at anybody, the crowd was contained until the police shot into the crowd, killing one person, and injuring 4 people.

Call on the IGP and the District Commander

We appeal to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mr. George Akufo Dampare to call his men and women to order as they are exhibiting so much unprofessionalism in the execution of their duties, we built the police station for them to come and protect us NOT to kill us.

The incident of murder

When the incident of the murder was reported to them (Police) what was their response? It seems to be that only in Bepong Kwahu, will police officers shoot and kill an innocent unarmed elderly woman, disguise a suspected rapist and murderer in police uniform, and hunt and harass unsuspecting bystanders with the aim of arresting for screening.

We cannot understand the decision to use live ammunition to control or disperse a crowd. This is not acceptable in modern practices and the results are clearly damaging, if not fatal.

Inhumane treatment to those arrested.

It is disheartening to inform the public of the inhumane treatment being meted out to the people of Bepong Kwahu by the Ghana Police Service.

Yesterday 7th February 2024 some of the people who were wrongfully arrested, were paraded on the streets of Bepong and marched from one end to the other, being publicly humiliated and harassed as if they had murdered someone, although it is rather the police who had shot approximately five people and one person having lost her life from their bullet.

Destroying people properties

It is sad to inform the public that the police keep destroying people’s properties with the pretense of searching for the men in the town to arrest them after four (4) good days that the issue/incident happened. This gives the impression that the police just want to destroy things because they are the laws of the country.

Our Concerns and Plight.

1. We are concerned that the use of live ammunition (bullets) by the police has led to the killing of one person and about four people have been injured. Others have suffered various degrees of injuries from the activities of the police since Sunday 4th February 2024. Enough is enough! We demand that all police presence in the town should be recalled with immediate effect, as we do not know who they are going to kill next.

2. We are calling on all human right’s activists, all Ghanaians, civil society organizations, and most especially people from the Kwahu ridge to come to the aid of the people of Bepong Kwahu and its environs because today it is Bepong, tomorrow it will be a different town.

3. We are calling on the MP and Minister of Justice to come to the aid of those who have been shot and beaten by the police officers. Currently, we know of four (4) people who were shot, and an uncountable number of people who were beaten and now receiving medical attention at the various health facilities in the region, with others also treated at home.

4. We are concerned that the use of live ammunition (bullets) by the police has led to a halt in economic activities and has put our family members in severe panic. The IGP should withdraw all the police officers who are not stationed at the police station from the town with immediate effect as they are not serving to protect us.

5. We want to place on record that (as stated previously) the chaos ensued after the police shot into the crowd. Prior to the shooting, between the hours of 8am – 1pm, there was no confusion, fighting or disruption. The crowd waited calmly outside the Chief’s palace for word on the suspected rapist and murderer.

6. The harassment, humiliation and inhumane treatment being meted out to the people must end.

7. All those in police custody must be released immediately to ensure peace and safety in the near future.

Prepare and approved by the executive board:

Deputy Gen. Secretary

Collins Bamfo – 0243575628

P.R.O

Nana Danso Abeam – 054274418

Ag Chairperson

Emmanuel Ntiamoah – 0541036396

Vice Chairperson

Kofi Boadi Debrah – 0244113960

