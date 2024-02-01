In the quest to improve the teaching and learning of ICT at Saqquafiya Islamic JHS in Obuasi, the Chief of Gauso, a suburb of the Obuasi Municipality, has presented five (5) sets of computers and accessories to the school.

The computers were procured by the Chief of Abadwum, Nana Amoako Tuffour I, as part of his educational improvement drive.

Speaking to the media after the donation, Nana Dramani Karim Gauso III, the Chief of Gauso, said the computers are part of the plans by Abadwumhene to contribute to the development of education in the communities under his jurisdiction.

He said the learning of ICT will expose children to opportunities existing in the ICT sector and help them pursue careers in the fields of modern technology, as the whole world migrates to increased use of digital platforms.

He appealed to students to develop an interest in ICT and charged the school to make judicious use of the computers.

He assured that Nananom are collaborating with the Ghana Education Service to ensure that every school-going-age child is enrolled and retained in school.

“This will make sure that parents and guardians would be discouraged from engaging their children and wards in other activities during school hours,” he added.

Nana Dramani Karim Gauso again revealed that they have struck a deal with the management of the Obuasi Senior High Technical School to enable children from Gauso to have access to the school. This, he said, will encourage more children to develop an interest in school.

On sustaining the existing peace in Gauso, the Chief of Gauso said leaders in the community have engaged the youth to sensitize them on the need to stay out of trouble.

The youth of Gauso have been reported to engage in communal violence, a situation that opinion leaders in the community have described as worrying, affecting the good name of the community.

Nana Dramani Karim Gauso said they will continue to work hard to maintain the existing peace.

Receiving the computers on behalf of the school, the Headmaster, Nurudeen Osman, commended Nananom for donating towards improving ICT education in the school.

He said though the children are doing well, the lack of resources has hampered the teaching and learning of ICT. As a result, they appealed to the Gauso Chief to intervene, encouraging him to petition Abadwumhene. He said the gesture would go a long way to support their resolve to improve ICT education at the Saqquafiya school.

The Headmaster of the school cited sanitation issues as part of the challenges facing the school. He said the absence of better washrooms in the school has affected academic work, calling on the Assembly and other benevolent groups to support.

Meanwhile, Mohammed Suleyman, the PTA chairman of Saqquafiya Islamic JHS, has added his voice to the poor conditions in the school which continue to affect teaching and learning. He said the PTA has started to give facelifts to the existing facilities in the school and called on other bodies to support them.

