The Member of Parliament for the Effutu constituency, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has handed over completed projects to various communities within Effutu in the Central Region.

The projects include an ultra-modern ICT lab, a library, and a community center.

He also broke ground for the construction of a 100-bed capacity District hospital for residents of New Winneba.

The Effutu legislator also initiated the construction of an ultra-modern office complex for the Ghana Immigration Service at Nsuekyir.

Other communities that benefited from the project include Woara Beba, Osbonpanyin, Gyahadze, Ahwer Nkwanta, and Kojo Beedu.

While commissioning these projects, the Member of Parliament urged the people of Effutu to repose confidence in him, adding that the Effutu dream is on course.

“Our transformation agenda continues. Today, we have broken ground in New Winneba to build a hospital. Meanwhile, the children’s hospital project is still ongoing. We are also constructing a new office complex for the Ghana Immigration Service, a high court office, and a new Ghana Revenue Authority office in Gyahadze. The Ghana National Fire Service has also not been left out as a new office complex is being constructed for them,” the Effutu legislator said.

The MP also urged constituents to make the right choice going into the 2024 elections by endorsing him for victory.

He intimated that voting for another party in the 2024 elections will spell doom for the people of the constituency, adding that a blueprint has been set aside for the journey to make Effutu great.

“There is no way I am going to turn my back on you. I will work hard to create equal opportunities for the youth of Effutu. I will make sure that the youth of Effutu get their share of all job placements in the public space, so those of you who are dreaming of having a career in public service will see those dreams materialize. We have a superior idea of where we want to take Effutu without discrimination,” Afenyo-Markin said.

The MP recounted how he was criticized when he wanted to serve the people of Effutu as an MP but says despite the setback, others supported him, making his bid successful.

Today, the MP prides himself on bringing much-needed development to the people of Effutu.

“I remember when I wanted to serve the people of Effutu. People said I was too young to serve, but I started as an assemblyman for eight years, four years as a presiding member, and thereafter I got the privilege of entering the national assembly and finally became an MP. I heard your cry for development, I heard your cry for transformation, and these are the things that inspired me to dream of a better day for Effutu,” Afenyo-Markin said.

He urged children in this constituency to make good use of the libraries in Effutu.

“I want to urge the children in this constituency to make good use of the libraries scattered across Effutu. I didn’t come from a rich background, but hard work has brought me this far, and this is what I want to urge the children of Effutu to do,” Afenyo-Markin said while commissioning a library project in Effutu.

