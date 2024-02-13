The Ghana Education Service (GES) says it has initiated an internal investigation into the tragic death of a first-year student of the Aburi Girls’ Senior High School.

It also said it is actively collaborating with law enforcement agencies to conduct an independent investigation into the matter.

The student, Stacey Okyere, who had been complaining of intense stomach pains, tragically passed away on Monday, February 5, 2024.

She was allegedly denied medical attention by the school nurse, who reportedly accused her of feigning illness repeatedly.

Reports indicate that she was hurriedly taken to the hospital, but sadly, she was already deceased upon arrival.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are unusual and have led to severe criticism of the school’s management, which the family accuses of neglect.

In a statement released on Monday, GES extended its commiserations to the family of the deceased.

