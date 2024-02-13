Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has eulogized the late Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings, the parent company of Access Bank, Herbert Wigwe.

Herbert Wigwe, his wife, and son were among six individuals on board a helicopter that crashed in the United States early Saturday, February 10, 2024.

The deadly crash occurred near the California-Nevada border, with no survivors.

NDC’s flagbearer reminisced about Herbert Wigwe’s time in Ghana somewhere in 2009, during the establishment of Access Bank Ghana.

Mr. Mahama on his Facebook page, eulogized Herbert Wigwe’s contributions to the finance and banking sector and said he will always be remembered.

Below is Mahama’s Facebook post.

It’s difficult coming to terms with the tragic accident that claimed the lives of my dear friend Herbert Wigwe, his wife and son, along with three others.

My sympathies go out to the families of those who perished in the tragic accident and our thoughts are with Herbert’s surviving children and the families of all who died.

I had the privilege of knowing Herbert more closely from 2009 during his setting up of the Access Bank branch in Ghana. He came across as a brilliant and determined young man who was on a swift upward trajectory. This is evident in the growth of Access Bank into a widely recognised global brand.

Herbert’s legacy in the finance and banking sector will always be remembered. RIP.

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! 🌐📰 #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital