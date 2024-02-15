The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has welcomed and congratulated Fatimatu Abubakar following her nomination as the Minister for Information.

President Akufo-Addo has nominated the former Deputy Information Minister to succeed Kojo Oppong Nkrumah in the role of Information Minister, pending approval by Parliament.

In a statement released on February 15, 2024, the GJA expressed its support and unwavering commitment to collaborating with the Minister-Designate in matters about the media.

The Association added that it is confident in Fatimatu Abubakar’s ability to effectively lead the sector, citing her extensive experience in the field as a testament to her qualification for the role.

“Having worked closely with her as Deputy Minister, the Association strongly believes she has acquainted herself with the various problems and prospects in the media industry and can now lead in addressing the challenges and contribute to a more vibrant media landscape.”

The Association further urged the Minister-Designate to protect the rights and freedom of expression and also the safety of all journalists.

“Hon. Minister Designate, as you embark on your new role, we urge you to prioritize the protection of freedom of expression and the safety of journalists. Safeguarding journalists’ ability to report without fear is crucial for a healthy democracy. Your dedication to upholding these values will be instrumental in fostering transparency and accountability within our society.”

“As you wait to appear before the Appointments Committee of Parliament towards your eventual approval, the GJA wants to emphasize the paramount importance of revitalizing our media industry, as a thriving media space is essential for fostering an informed citizenry, encouraging public discourse, and promoting accountability. By implementing policies that support diversity, innovation, and ethical standards within the media sector, we can ensure its resilience and relevance in our rapidly changing society. Your leadership in this direction will be pivotal in shaping the future of the media and government’s communications.”

