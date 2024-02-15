A mobile money (MoMo) operator who was shot on Monday, February 12, at Walewale in the North East Region has been confirmed dead.

The victim, identified as Rabiu, who was rushed to the Walewale Government Hospital and subsequently to Tamale Teaching Hospital, has since been buried according to Islamic customs.

The attack, which occurred at a busy bus station near the Nalerigu junction along the Tamale Bolga Road in the centre of the Walewale township, injured some eight others around the vicinity.

Eyewitness accounts show that the gunmen who numbered about three arrived on motorbikes and fired sporadic warning shots before targeting the young operator with gunshots.

Dr. Jabir Alhassan, specialist general surgeon at the Tamale Teaching Hospital (TTH) who has been working on the Walewale cases, revealed to Citi News in an interview the state of the victims currently on admission.

“On Monday night, when they were referred from the Walewale Hospital, there were four patients who were allegedly attacked by armed robbers. Two of them were brought in critical condition. There were 3 men and a 6-year-old girl.

“One of the men, who is alleged to have been a momo vendor, was in critical condition. He had multiple stab wounds and gunshot wounds, especially to the abdomen. We resuscitated and operated on him that same day. Unfortunately, he passed on shortly after the surgery,” he narrated.

The North East regional minister, Yidana Zakaria, who visited the victims at the Tamale Teaching Hospital, disclosed that the Inspector General of Police, George Akuffo Dampare, has promised to beef up security in the northeast region to prevent future occurrences.

“I sent word to the top and the immediate response from the dynamic IGP was that they will send more policemen to beef up security in that area. The Regional Security Council will hold an emergency meeting.”

