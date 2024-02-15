The University of Media, Arts and Communication (UniMAC), has announced the appointment of Prof. Eric Opoku Mensah, as the Acting Vice-Chancellor.

His appointment is effective February 8, 2024.

Prof. Eric Opoku Mensah takes over from the outgoing Vice-Chancellor Prof. Kwamena Kwansah-Aidoo, whose retirement is due.

UniMAC in a statement dated February 15, 2024, highlighted the wealth of experience and expertise Prof. Opoku Mensah brings to his new role.

UniMAC also expressed confidence that under the leadership of Prof. Opoku Mensah, UniMAC will continue to thrive and uphold its rightful reputation.

“Prof. Opoku Mensah brings a wealth of experience and expertise in higher education management to this role, having served as the Deputy Rector and later, Rector of the Institute of Journalism, a constituent institute of the University. We are confident that under his capable leadership, UniMAC will continue to thrive and uphold its rightful reputation.”

Click here to read the statement by UniMAC

—————-

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! 🌐📰 #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital