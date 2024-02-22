Ghanaian and PAOK left-back, Abdul Baba Rahman, has regained consciousness after collapsing during a Greek Cup game against Panathinaikos.

The unfortunate incident occurred in the 115th minute of the semi-final clash, when a Panathinaikos player collided with the head of the 29-year-old.

Swift medical attention was given to prevent a disastrous end.

The player was subsequently rushed to the hospital where, according to reports from Greece, he is in a stable condition after losing consciousness.

The referee halted the game for a while before moving the game to penalty shoot-outs, with Panathinaikos winning 6-5 to eliminate PAOK from the Greek Cup.