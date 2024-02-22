Ghana’s most entertaining live band, the Adaha dance band is returning to Black Berry Lounge since their live performance last Christmas on 24th February to bring thrilling musical experience to music lovers in Accra, the capital city.

Adaha Band is a large male-only Band who are very popular and lave the largest social media following and are known for their contemporary style and energetic and engaging performances.

They are always invited to perform at different regions and different high profile functions and their fans follow them wherever they go.

According to the general manager of Blackberry Lounge, Ms Anna Wussah, the company’s music loving customers are always requesting for Adaha Band to return and now we are fortunate to be hosting such a special band once again. What amazes me is that one can never get tired of Adaha Band even if they perform every week. They always have something new and refreshing to offer, the general manager added.

Explaining the rationale for the event, the general manager of Blackbery said, Blackberry Live Saturdsys ( BLiS) has been created to ensure the music loving people can have intimate performances from their top artistes as well as from top notch bands like Adaha. We have and will continue to bring big names to Blackberry, she added!

Blackberry Lounge, the first of its kind at the Spintex-Lashibi area, is a modern garden-type restaurant, lounge, sports bar and event facility designed for young adults and adults who are typically corporate executives, employees and business owners, to relax, enjoy good music, food and barbeque, as well as a variety of cocktails, mocktails and an assortment of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.