In a strategic move gearing up for the upcoming 2024 general elections, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has made a significant appointment within its ranks. Minister for Works and Housing, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, a prominent figure within the party, has been appointed as the Vice Chair of the 2024 Manifesto Committee.

The announcement came as part of a comprehensive effort by the party’s flagbearer, aimed at ensuring a robust and well-articulated manifesto for the impending electoral contest.

Mr. Oppong Nkrumah, a seasoned politician and former Minister for Information, brings a wealth of experience and expertise to his new role. His proven track record in communication and strategic planning is expected to be instrumental in shaping the party’s manifesto agenda for the upcoming elections.

The Manifesto Committee, chaired by Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu, comprises a diverse array of individuals across various sectors.

With sector ministers serving as advisors, the committee is tasked with conducting a comprehensive review of the party’s previous manifestos and engaging stakeholders to formulate a pragmatic agenda that addresses the pressing concerns of Ghanaians.

Find below the composition of the committee chairs and their various designations.

1. Manifesto Committee

a. Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu, Chairman of the Manifesto Committee Chair

b. Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Vice-Chairman of the Manifesto Committee

c. Evron Hughes, Secretary of the Manifesto Committee

2. Manifesto Committee Coordinators

a. Prof. Kwaku Appiah Adu, Coordinator of the Manifesto Committee

b. Dr. Isaac Owusu Mensah, Coordinator of the Manifesto Committee

3. Manifesto Sub-Committees Chairs

a. Dr. Assibey Yeboah, Economy

b. Tony Oteng Gyasi, Trade and Industry

c. Kwakwo Nsafoah Poku, Energy and Petroleum

d. William Oppong-Bio, Agriculture

e. Dr. Augustine Blay, Communication and Digitalization

f. Dr. Gideon Boako, Lands, Minerals, and Natural Resources

g. Dr. Emmanuel Marfo, Science, Technology, Innovation, and Environment

h. Maxwell Opoku Agyeman, Legal and Governance

i. Justina Marigold, Local Government

j. Ing. Kwabena Agyapong, Housing and Infrastructure

k. Hassan Tampuli, Transport

l. Edward Asomani, Security

m. Michael Ocquaye, Jnr, Foreign Affairs

n. Asamoah Gyan, Youth and Sports

o. Juliet Asante, Tourism, Culture, and Creative Arts

p. Ama Serwaa, Gender

q. Kofi Dzamesi, Chiecaincy, Religious Affairs, and Civil Society

r. Dr. Ayew Afriyie, Health

s. Dr. Prince Hamid Armah, Education