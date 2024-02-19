The National Executive Committee of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is convening at the Alisa Hotel, where they will unveil the members of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s campaign team.

The meeting will spotlight Dan Botwe, who is set to be named Campaign Chairman, and Opare Ansah, who is expected to take on the role of campaign manager.

NPP stalwart, Hackman Owusu-Agyeman, the party’s General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong, former Minister of Roads, Kwasi Amoako Atta among others are taking part in the meeting.

OB Amoah will oversee parliamentary affairs coordination, while Kwabena Agyapong and Nana Akomea will serve as deputy campaign managers.

Dennis Miracles Aboagye and Yaw Adomako Baafi are slated to be the campaign’s spokespersons. The General Secretary of the party will manage the campaign’s operations.

The committee will also include Fred Oware, Peter Mac Manu, Anthony Karbo, and Sammi Awuku. These individuals will play crucial roles in shaping the campaign’s direction and strategy.

