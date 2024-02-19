Ghana’s Stonebwoy brought his signature sound and authentic dancehall experience to Marina Green Park in L.A., California, performing at this year’s Cali Vibes Festival on Saturday (February 17).

A luminary in contemporary Afropop and lauded for his profound lyricism and remarkable achievements in the global music scene, the Ghanaian musician headlined the festival’s Boomyard Stage, captivating the audience with his energetic performance and global appeal.

The performance marked his first international outing, two months since he reaffirmed his status as one of Africa’s most exciting musical exports with his sold-out BHIM Festival at the Accra Sports Stadium in Ghana on Friday, December 22, 2023.

Throughout his set, Stonebwoy treated fans to an electrifying showcase of his hit songs, seamlessly blending infectious rhythms with poignant storytelling. From chart-toppers like “Gidigba”, “Run Go”, “People Dey”, “Non-Stop”, and “Apotheke” to soul-stirring anthems.

In a special tribute to the legendary Bob Marley, he also delivered a stirring remake of “Buffalo Soldier” featuring his vocals. On the night, Stonebwoy commanded the stage with his magnetic presence, igniting a palpable energy that reverberated throughout the venue.

With a lineup of upcoming shows that span the globe, including the Rolling Cocoa Festival in Washington DC on March 9 and the Sierra Nevada World Music Festival in California from June 21 to 23, Stonebwoy’s journey is far from over.

Notable stops along the way include the Island Rock Concert on February 23, later this month, and the Austin Reggae Festival in Texas on April 19, promising audiences an unforgettable experience filled with infectious rhythms and uplifting vibes.

Stonebwoy is reportedly working on his highly anticipated new album. While details remain undisclosed, this album will mark his 6th studio release and his 2nd since joining Universal Music Group / DefJam Records in 2022.

His previous album, “5th Dimension,” released in 2023, was poised to be a milestone in Stonebwoy’s illustrious career, further solidifying his status as a global icon in the world of music.

“5th Dimension” featured guest verses from acclaimed artists such as Angelique Kidjo, Stormzy, Davido, Shaggy, and more.