The Majority Leader and MP for Effutu, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has voiced his apprehensions about Members of Parliament assuming ministerial positions.

Criticism has been directed at MPs who also serve as Ministers, with stakeholders accusing them of neglecting their parliamentary oversight responsibilities to the disadvantage of their constituents once they become ministers.

Afenyo-Markin recognized the significant amount of work that needs to be done while highlighting the commendable performance of Parliament thus far.

During an interview on Citi TV’s Point of View, hosted by Bernard Avle, Afenyo-Markin lamented the governmental inefficiencies caused by MPs who also serve as ministers.

He advocated for a future constitutional review to allow the president to exercise full executive authority by appointing ministers who are not MPs.

“There’s work to be done but the 8th parliament per my assessment has been the best so far. In terms of oversight, in terms of parliament assertiveness. And by the way, I am one of those who believe that we should have a full separation of powers.

“I don’t believe in an MP becoming a minister. I think that any future constitutional review creates space for the president to get his full executive authority, and get his ministers. MPs stay in parliament to do parliamentary business.

“I think that we create some inefficiencies in government by allowing that to happen. But it’s constitutional where the president is even enjoined to get more than 50% of his ministers to draw them from parliament. It’s a problem. Because the minister may be busy and would have to still come to parliament. And if you check the records, only a few ministers, get time for legislative work. Because they are committed to government’s policy implementation.”

When questioned about his stance on amending the constitution to change the 50% quota given to presidents to appoint their ministers from parliament, he confirmed, “Oh yes, I have said that publicly and I repeat that.”

