Alexander Afenyo-Markin, the Majority Leader, says he anticipates a productive collaboration with the Minority Leader, Cassiel Ato Forson, in parliament.

He expressed that he shares a strong rapport with the MP for Ajumako-Enyan-Esiam.

In an interview with Bernard Avle on Citi TV‘s Point of View on Monday, he clarified that despite their political differences, they have managed to maintain their relationship.

“I foresee working well with Ato. He is a good friend. I remember the last time we had the occasion of having dinner, social media was set ablaze, and people were saying all manner of things.

“But we wanted to make a point. It was accidental stuff. But also we wanted to make a point to guys out there we are not in that chamber fighting,” he said.

The Majority Leader clarifying a common misconception about politics emphasized that politicians are not adversaries as many people tend to believe.

Instead, he said they were individuals working towards common goals, albeit through different approaches.

“Sometimes people misconstrue the politics. They think it should be all aggressiveness, there should be fights, and there should be no relationship. But when we went to parliament, we were told that look keep the politics, maintain the relationship and to me that is one thing I respect about Ato and some other colleagues.”

“And I always want to keep the relationship across the aisle. I mean let’s debate let’s not personalize it. Let’s not get to the extreme. Let’s deal with the issues,” he said.

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital