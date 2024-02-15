The newly appointed Finance Minister, Mohammed Amin Adam, has declared his commitment to aggressively pursue revenue mobilization to bolster the country’s finances to meet expenditure targets.

Amin Adam, appointed by President Akufo-Addo to succeed Ken Ofori-Atta on Wednesday, February 14, outlined his strategy during an interview on the Citi Breakfast Show on Thursday.

Expressing his dedication to the task at hand, Amin Adam emphasized his intent to collaborate closely with revenue mobilization agencies to enhance the country’s revenue streams.

He acknowledged the significance of robust financial foundations in addressing the economic challenges faced by citizens and ensuring sustainable development.

“Revenue collection will be pursued aggressively, So you are going to see me moving around the revenue centres, the ports, the airport and the market areas to encourage the staff of GRA to collect more revenue but also to institute a friendly approach to collecting revenue.

“We have heard that people are being harassed, all these are going to be streamlined so that you have a friendly approach and also we will get the GRA to introduce a faceless assessment system to ensure that we maximise revenue collection…and to be able to meet our expenditure target.”

He told host, Bernard Avle, that he will also ensure that the government “holds the line” on expenditure and ensures value for money on projects.

Amin Adam’s appointment comes amid a broader ministerial reshuffle, which saw the exit of several key ministers who have served in the Akufo-Addo government for over seven years.

Interior Minister Ambrose Dery, Health Minister Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, and Roads and Highways Minister Kwasi Amoako Attah were all removed in the reshuffle.

