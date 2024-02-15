Former Tema East Member of Parliament (MP), Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus Glover, who had been appointed Greater Accra Regional Minister, says he will complete the works started by his predecessor, Henry Quartey.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo reshuffled his minister yesterday, Wednesday, February 14.

There has been a public uproar that the new appointees can do little to nothing, considering the limited time to the general elections.

Responding to the concern, Mr. Glover told Umaru Sanda Amadu in an interview on Eyewitness News on Citi FM that there were substitutes who could work wonders within limited time frames.

He added that he believed he could continue with whatever was left to do.

“There are some substitutes who can do a lot of magic. You know that… A substitute can come in the second or third minutes, and the kind of things that he can do can win you victory. So I see myself as the substitute who has come to complete the match. So let’s all be patient. I will be handed over handing over notes, I will study them thoroughly, and involve all those who matter. And I believe that whatever is needed to be done, God willing, we will be able to do,” he stated.

