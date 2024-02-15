Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, the newly appointed Minister of Works and Housing, has outlined his focus areas for his term.

He intends to prioritize rural housing, drainage systems, and the Saglemi project, aligning with the objectives set by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

In a significant ministerial reshuffle on Wednesday, February 14, President Akufo-Addo relieved the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori Atta, of his duties.

The reshuffle impacted a total of 13 ministers of state, including 10 cabinet ministers and two regional ministers.

Speaking on expectations when he assumes office, the outgoing Information Minister told Umaru Sanda Amadu in an interview on Eyewitness News on Citi FM on Wednesday that “The president’s priorities for this new era include, in particular, giving more attention to rural housing associated with the Agenda 111 project.”

“He also wants some attention on the drainage system that has the potential to occasion flooding in some of the major parts of the country. He also wants to look at the Saglemi project and see how quickly we can bring a resolution to it.”

