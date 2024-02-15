The Member of Parliament for Bolgatanga Central, Isaac Adongo, has referred to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s removal of Ken Ofori-Atta as Finance Minister as mere ‘window dressing.’

Window dressing is the act or an instance of making something appear deceptively attractive or favourable. It can also mean something used to create a deceptively favourable or attractive impression.

President Akufo-Addo removed the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, in a major ministerial reshuffle on Wednesday, February 14.

A total of 13 current ministers of state, including 10 cabinet ministers and two regional ministers, were affected by the reshuffle.

Mr. Ofori-Atta has been replaced by the Minister of State at the Finance Ministry, Mohammed Amin Adam.

But reports indicate that Mr. Ofori-Atta has been made the Presidential Advisor on the economy.

In an interview with Umaru Sanda Amadu on Eyewitness News on Citi FM on Wednesday, Mr. Adongo said that though he did not doubt the competence of Mr. Adam, he could still do little to nothing while Mr. Ofori-Atta would still be in charge and have an upper hand.

“This is clearly window dressing. If you follow events and watch critically what has happened, I do not doubt the competence and the abilities of Dr. Mohammed Amin. He was my former colleague on the Finance Committee, my senior at school. I have a very good respect for him, except to say that they have given him the job in one hand and taken it with the right.”

“Because now he is the Minister and they have appointed the very person they are removing as the Senior Presidential Advisor on the Economy what that simply means is that for Mohammed Amin to get any policy through in cabinet or through executive approval of the president, the president has to go and consult Ken Ofori Atta. And so technically it means that Mohammed Amin cannot do anything if Ofori-Atta is not in agreement because he would advise the president against it,” he stated.

