The Management of the National Service Scheme (NSS) has directed all National Service personnel to visit their portals and validate their personal data for the payment of their monthly allowances.

The NSS, in a statement issued on February 14, instructed all service personnel to validate their personal information before Friday, February 16, 2024.

“The Management of the National Service Scheme directs all National Service Personnel to visit their

portals and validate the following information which is vital for the quick processing of personnel data

for payment of their monthly allowances:

1. Name

2. Telephone number

3. E-zwich number

4. Place of posting

5. Region

All National Service Personnel are to validate this information before Friday, 16th February 2024.”

Click here to read the statement by NSS

