The Finance Minister, Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam, has assured the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that the government will not deviate from the ongoing programme.

This pledge comes as Dr. Amin Adam assumes his new role as the Finance Minister replacing Ken Ofori-Atta in the wake of a ministerial reshuffle.

In an interview with Bernard Avle on the Citi Breakfast Show on Thursday, February 15, Dr. Amin Adam underscored the government’s determination to stay the course laid out in collaboration with the IMF.

“If you look at the budget that was presented this year, there were a number of pro-poor initiatives, and I do not intend to depart from those pro-poor initiatives. And I will ensure that business follows as usual as it should. We will make sure that we move faster to implement the tax reliefs that were made in the budget and I am going to make sure the poor are insulated.”

“It is important to note that we are under an IMF programme and I want to assure the IMF and the business community that I will ensure that the programme remains on track. I will work to ensure that the programme does not suffer.”

The ongoing programme reflects a strategic partnership aimed at addressing economic challenges and fostering fiscal responsibility in Ghana.

The IMF programme with Ghana involves a set of policies and reforms designed to enhance economic stability, boost growth, and create a favourable environment for sustainable development.

Ghana’s engagement with the IMF has been driven by various economic factors, including fiscal deficits, external imbalances, and the need for structural reforms.

Historically, the nation sought assistance from the IMF to address fiscal challenges, implement economic reforms, and strengthen macroeconomic fundamentals.

The programme typically includes measures to contain inflation, reduce budget deficits, and enhance overall economic resilience.