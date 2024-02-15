The Director of Sports at the University of Ghana, Dr. Bella Bello Bitugu, has expressed anticipation for Citi TV’s National Invitational Schools Athletics Championship scheduled from February 24-28, 2024.

The five-day event will take place at the renovated University of Ghana stadium with over 2000 student-athletes from over 40 senior high schools such as St. Thomas Aquinas Senior High School, Opoku Ware Senior High School, and Mawuli Senior High School, all set to participate.

The NISAC aims to enhance athletics’ popularity and broaden the talent pool in the country.

Dr. Bello-Bitugu, in an interview with Citi Sports, endorsed the initiative and advocated for its continuation in every season.

“Fantastic idea, great stuff by CITI TV. I hope this is the beginning of great things to come for our athletes.” “The deficiencies we have in oursports are that we have not been able to nurture our young talents, we have not been working with the grassroots, the scouting systems have not worked well for the young talents. And I think it is a fantastic idea by CITI TV to partner with Ghana Athletics and promote athletics, and I think it should be taken up by others and will awaken the spirit of athletics. We are going to support it; we believe it will go well, and I think it will be of huge benefit for athletes and Ghana sports.”

Citi TV signed a memorandum of understanding with Ghana Athletics to promote the competition, which is also geared towards raising awareness of the 13th African Games due to be held in Ghana in March.

President of Ghana Athletics, Bawa Fuseini, is confident the University of Ghana, which is undergoing renovation works, will be completed in time to host the games on Feb 24.

Other notable schools set to compete at the maiden edition of NISAC from the various regions are St. Thomas Aquinas Senior High School, Odorgonno Senior High School, Tema Secondary School, and Ghana Senior High School.