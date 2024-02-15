On February 1, 2024, Ghana’s rich cultural heritage took centre stage on the global platform with the debut of its inaugural film, ‘The Importance of Kente to Ghanaians & Black Africans,’ at the prestigious Harvard Kennedy School.

The film, a brainchild of the award-winning journalist, Ms. Amma Prempeh, was screened to commemorate the advent of Black History Month and capped off the “Africa Caucus Around the Fire Policy Series.”

This showcases the weaving of a rich tapestry of history, artistry, culture, and politics around the traditional Ghanaian textile – Kente.

In a statement signed by Amma Prempeh, she illuminated the profound significance of Kente, emphasizing its role as a symbol of history, values, and aspirations for generations of Ghanaians and black Africans.

“Kente is more than just a cloth; it’s a living embodiment of our history, values, and aspirations,” said director Amma Prempeh.

“This film is a tribute to the generations of weavers who have kept this tradition alive and a celebration of its continued relevance in our globalized world.”

Celebrating Heritage and Identity

“Kente” explores the evolution of Kente from a symbol of Ghanaian royalty to a powerful global icon of resistance and identity. The film examines its cultural ownership, economic and social importance, and central role in global politics. It showcases the vibrant stories and perspectives of weavers, historians, and cultural experts, offering a compelling narrative on the enduring legacy of Kente.

A Journey Across Continents:

This poignant documentary premiered in Ghana on August 26, 2023, at the Golden Eagle Cinema in Kumasi City Mall, followed by a screening at the African Regent Hotel in Accra on September 10, 2023.

Its international debut at Harvard signifies a significant milestone, bringing the rich tapestry of Ghanaian culture to a wider audience and sparking dialogue about identity, representation, and cultural exchange.

