Leader of the Movement for Change, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, has promised to redevelop the Okaishie-Makola market into an ultramodern one should he become president.

He made this comment during his Greater Accra market tour to interact and familiarise with traders at the Makola market.

Addressing the market women, Alan Kyerematen also promised to make available loans to boost their trade.

“Traders are my own people. I understand the challenges you face; I know you need a place to sell your goods and services. The market is my infrastructure priority. My top project is the redevelopment of the entire Makola market into an ultra-modern market. I won’t disappoint you if you vote for me as president.”

The traders complained about the poor nature of the markets and called on Alan to come to their aid when he was elected.

——-

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital