President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed former Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta as the Senior Presidential Advisor and Special Envoy for International Finance and Private Sector Investments.

Mr Ofori-Atta was relieved of his position as Finance Minister on Wednesday, February 14, and replaced with Mohammed Amin Adam

The Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare in a statement dated February 15, congratulated the former Finance Minister on his appointment and wished him well.

“I am pleased to inform you that the President of the Republic has appointed you as the Senior Presidential Advisor and Special Envoy for International Finance and Private Sector Investments.

“I take this opportunity to congratulate you formally on your reassignment and wish you the very best in this new office,” she stated.

