A Kia Rhino truck with registration number GE-6376-12 has been involved in an accident on the Achimota-Nsawam road, specifically opposite the Kantanka Automobile showroom.

According to an occupant of the truck, the accident occurred when a white pickup vehicle with registration number GB-9913-12 crossed the truck’s path, forcing the driver to swerve into the median of the road.

Although no casualties were recorded, the accident resulted in significant damage to parts of the truck.

The truck was transporting gallons of palm oil destined for Togo when the accident happened between the hours of 5 am and 6 am on Friday, February 23.

At the time of Citi News’ visit, the police were at the scene, managing traffic flow.

