The Jakpa Palace and Gonjaland are preparing to give the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), former President John Dramani Mahama, a massive welcome on Sunday, February 25th, as he pays a working visit to Damongo.

This will be the first time the former president will be visiting the Jakpa Palace after he attended the outdooring of Yagbonwura Bii-Kunutu Jewu Soale I as the Overlord of Gonja about a year ago.

Mr. Mahama will address a durbar that will be attended by all paramount chiefs, divisional chiefs, sub-chiefs, and traditional leaders of all tribes in the Savannah Region under the invitation of Yagbonwura Bii-Kunutu Jewu Soale I to honour him.

He will also hold an engagement with professional bodies as well as traders at the Damongo lorry station and Larabanga.

The news of John Mahama’s visit to Damongo has sent a lot of excitement across the Savannah Region, as many people prepare to join their chiefs to give him a mammoth welcome home.

