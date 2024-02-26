The Chief Executive Officer [CEO] of entertainment company Hustle Hard, Mr Kweku Bawuah Bonsafo popularly known as Bouticrow is ready to shake up the Ghanaian entertainment industry with a significant investment of over $10 million.

Bonsafo, a US-based entrepreneur with years of experience in the music industry, aims to provide “end-to-end solutions” and elevate Ghana’s entertainment scene to compete with global giants.

Driven by a vision beyond just business, Bouticrow seeks to empower talented musicians and put Ghana on the international map.

He emphasizes his diverse experience in Ghana, South Africa, and the US, positioning himself as a leader with the knowledge and connections to succeed.

In an interview with GhanaWeekend.com, Bouticrow revealed that he is willing to invest over $10 million in the Ghanaian entertainment industry.

He envisions Hustle Hard as a one-stop shop for all things entertainment, catering to companies, individuals, and government entities.

“I’m ready to invest over 10 million dollars into the Ghanaian entertainment industry…Hustle Hard promises to be a comprehensive entertainment powerhouse, offering services beyond music. My team boasts videography, design, editing, and recording specialists, equipped with a state-of-the-art studio to meet diverse creative needs.” He said

“I have years of experience in the music industry and I put the start-up company in the right part of investment. I am willing to work with musicians who are talented to put Ghana on the map aside from the business. I have signed Lucci Money, a talented artiste on my label Hustle Hard Musik. I have seen how it’s done in South Africa and the USA so I am back to lead the pack.” He added

Launched in December 2022, from marketing and promotions to event management and advertising, Hustle Hard aims to be the ultimate entertainment partner.

Watch excerpts of Hustle Hard productions below

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1LjE20mSb_iYBOpkHpx69XLbvaWvH36X5/view