Management and staff of award-winning private real estate firm, Imperial Homes Limited, organized a health walk over the weekend as part of activities marking the firm’s 15th-anniversary celebration.

The anniversary is themed: “15 years of living up to our brand promise: a signature of luxury.”

The health walk began at the Aviation Social Centre, where staff of the company and some patrons of the firm’s facilities converged and marched through some principal streets of Accra.

The Executive Director of Imperial Homes, Frank Gyamfi-Yeboah, while speaking at the exercise, said the health walk symbolizes the company’s commitment to the well-being of the community.

“Just as we have constructed sturdy and beautiful homes, we must also prioritize the construction of a strong and healthy community. As we traverse this path together, let us remember that good health is the foundation of a fulfilling life. It is the cornerstone on which we build our aspirations and achieve our goals. By participating in today’s Health Walk, we demonstrate our dedication to a healthier, happier, and more vibrant future.”

“I extend my heartfelt gratitude to each one of you for being a part of this celebration. Let’s continue to walk side by side, not only in our physical journey through this walk but also in our collective journey towards a prosperous and healthy future,” Mr. Gyamfi-Yeboah concluded.

Touching on the anniversary, Mr. Gyamfi-Yeboah added: “Fifteen years ago, we embarked on a journey to provide not just houses but homes – places where dreams are nurtured and memories are made. Today, as we reflect on our accomplishments, we recognize the importance of not only building homes but also fostering a healthy and active lifestyle.”

Imperial Homes is a privately held, award-winning Ghanaian property development, construction, and real estate investment company specializing in high-end residential, retail, and mixed-use commercial properties.