The Bank of Ghana will engage officials of the Ghana Revenue Authority and stakeholders within the financial sector on Tuesday, February 6, to address concerns related to unauthorized deductions on mobile money transfers.

Over the past week, Citi FM has been at the forefront of advocating for Bank of Ghana officials to intervene and rectify the unauthorized charges reported by mobile money users.

Speaking during a media session in Parliament on Monday, February 5, Sam George, the Deputy Ranking Member on Parliament’s Communications Committee, called for a prompt resolution of the issue.

He disclosed awareness of an upcoming meeting involving the Bank of Ghana, Electronic Money Issuers (EMIs), telecommunications companies, and banks. The discussion aims to address the systemic issues associated with the ELMAS system.

“I am aware that post the work that the Citi Breakfast Show (CBS) did tomorrow I am aware there is a meeting where the Bank of Ghana, the EMIs the telcos and the banks are supposed to sit to have a conversation. Because there is a problem with the system that is run.

“They have the ELMAS system or something. And what is happening is the banks and the EMIs are not doing real-time uploads of data to the ELMAS system.”

“…I still hold the view that the whole implementation architecture of this e-levy is problematic and the government needs to sit down and understand what it wants to do and not be in a hurry. President Akufo-Addo told us he is in a hurry but he is in a hurry to fail and that is exactly what they are achieving,” he stated.

The Ningo-Prampram also noted that parliament would look at the matter.

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x