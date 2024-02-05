The Duke of Sussex will travel to the UK to visit King Charles “in the coming days” after Buckingham Palace announced the monarch had been diagnosed with cancer, the BBC understands.

A source close to Prince Harry said he had spoken to his father about the diagnosis.

The news comes as well wishes pour in for the King, led by the prime minister.

“Wishing His Majesty a full and speedy recovery,” Rishi Sunak said.

“I have no doubt he’ll be back to full strength in no time and I know the whole country will be wishing him well,” he wrote on X.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer also wished the King “all the very best for his recovery”.

“We look forward to seeing him back to swift full health,” he said.

