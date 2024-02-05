The Overlord of Dagbon, Yaa Naa Abubakari Mahama II, has admonished the flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, not to amass wealth and properties if re-elected in the upcoming 2024 polls.

He further entreated Mahama to prioritize leaving a meaningful legacy rather than accumulating personal wealth if he assumes power again.

The Overlord of Dagbon made these remarks when John Mahama, paid a courtesy call on him at the Gbewaa Palace in Yendi.

Speaking on behalf of the Yaa Naa, Naa Jacob Mahama, advised, “I believe you’re not coming to make more money for your family, but to leave a legacy that not only your children will be proud of. But will pave the way for them wherever they may find themselves in the future when you are long gone to your maker.”

The Overlord of Dagbon urged the former president to be watchful of his fake friends, who tend to undermine his government if he wins the 2024 elections.

“The most important thing for you at this stage of your political life is to be able to tell who your true friends are from the opportunistic ones. You were there once, and it shouldn’t be difficult for you to understand,” he advised.

John Mahama, on Monday, February 5, 2024, kicked off his ‘Building Ghana Tour’ in Mion, Gushegu, and Yendi constituencies in the Northern Region.

Day two of the tour includes activities in the four constituencies within Tamale Township (Tamale Central, Tamale North, Tamale South, and Sagnarigu constituencies).

