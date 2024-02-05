The Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources is set to undertake a monitoring exercise aimed at assessing the quality of water sourced from boreholes across diverse communities.

The ministry has expressed concern that many communities are dependent on boreholes, the water content of which has not been examined by the Water Resources Commission.

This situation could potentially pose substantial health hazards to consumers.

In a media interaction, the sector minister, Freda Prempeh, stressed that the purpose of the initiative was to ensure that consumers had access to safe and superior-quality water from these boreholes.

“In recent times, the perception of water safety in Accra has raised concerns due to the increased reliance on boreholes and wells. Identification of the current challenges related to boreholes and wells requires the monitoring of water quality and water availability in Greater Accra.”

“The objective of this exercise is to assess and monitor groundwater quality, identify and mitigate threats to groundwater if any, educate and engage local communities in sustainable groundwater practices, educate citizens on water safety from abstraction to storage, support policymakers with data-driven insights, facilitate collaboration between governmental bodies, NGOs, and local communities and also enhance the infrastructure for water safety,” she stated.

The sanitation minister further indicated that lots of people fell victim to not testing the water quality of the ground.

She further indicated that the exercise needed to be taken beyond the Greater Accra region to other areas.

“We are all victims. A lot of MPs and politicians keep on sinking boreholes in our communities, but how many of us engage the Water Resources Commission to ensure that we test the water that we sink for our various communities? So I think we will not only confine ourselves to only Greater Accra or the selected areas, but we will go beyond that,” she said.

