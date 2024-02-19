A renowned food scientist, Dr. Mavis Owureku-Asare, has urged research and academic institutions to spearhead innovation in agrifood systems in Ghana.

Speaking at the 6th edition of the KNUST Food Festival organized by the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology on February 16, 2024, Dr. Owureku-Asare delivered a keynote address titled: “Innovation in Traditional Foods and Technological Advancements: The Role of Academia and Industry.”

Dr. Owureku-Asare emphasized the significance of Ghanaian traditional foods in preserving cultural heritage while adapting to modern tastes and lifestyles.

She stated, “Traditional foods serve as a vital link to our history and identity. By blending traditional recipes with contemporary techniques and ingredients, we can rejuvenate our cuisine and introduce it to broader audiences.”

Highlighting Ghana’s rich culinary diversity, Dr. Owureku-Asare noted, “Ghana boasts a remarkable array of traditional dishes, from the beloved jollof rice to the hearty fufu with soup, which have been cherished for generations, embodying our national spirit and heritage.”

Addressing global challenges such as food security, sustainability, and health, Dr. Owureku-Asare underscored the importance of innovation in traditional foods.

“With the world’s population expected to reach nearly 10 billion by 2050, “Innovation plays a crucial role in meeting the growing demand for nutritious, affordable, and environmentally sustainable food options,” she stated. “Through the integration of technology, we can enhance crop yields, minimize food waste, and develop healthier alternatives to processed foods.”

Dr. Owureku-Asare emphasized the essential role of partnerships between academia and industry in driving innovation within the food sector. “Ghanaian universities and research institutions must collaborate with industry stakeholders to develop innovative solutions,” she noted. “By fostering interdisciplinary collaboration and investing in research and development, we can translate academic findings into tangible products and services that meet the needs of consumers.”

In advocating for increased collaboration with Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), Dr. Owureku-Asare proposed internships and mentorship programs for students to work alongside traditional food processors in the informal sector. “These initiatives will empower MSMEs to adopt best practices in production, branding, and product development, thus enhancing the quality of their offerings,” she explained.

As the CEO of Impact Food Hub, Dr. Owureku-Asare leads efforts to bridge the gap between academic knowledge and practical application, supporting the growth of MSMEs and agribusinesses through research and innovation.

In conclusion, Dr. Owureku-Asare urged stakeholders to harness the power of innovation to celebrate Ghana’s culinary heritage, nourish communities, and build a more resilient and inclusive food system.

The festival featured an exhibition of traditional foods from various regions of Ghana and around the world, highlighting the cultural richness and diversity of global cuisine.