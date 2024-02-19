Waste management company, Zoomlion Ghana Limited, has deployed new sanitation recruits to augment the company’s provision of sanitation services at the various stadiums and sports facilities that will host the 13th All African Games in Accra from the 8th to 24th of March 2024.

The recruits, who were trained at the Army Peace Operations Training School (APOTS) at Bundase Training Camp, underwent an intensive two-week training in basic management skills, drill, cleaning, self-discipline, physical fitness, time management, teamwork, crowd control, among other areas.

The Director of Service Quality and Monitoring at Zoomlion Ghana Limited, Mr. Ernest Kusi, at the passing-out ceremony, indicated that service excellence is a key value of the company. For that reason, the training was organized to enhance the team’s skills in self-discipline, resilience, teamwork, leadership, and adaptation to challenges while working among crowds.

He said the training will position the team to effectively deliver sanitation services at the 13th All African Games at the various sports centers.

Mr. Kusi pointed out that the company’s experience in providing sanitation services, as demonstrated at major sports tournaments such as CAN 2008 and CAN 2010 in Ghana and Angola respectively, will be brought to bear by ensuring all sports facilities are kept clean at all times.

The Commander at the APOTS, Colonel Clement Dingane, in a statement, indicated that the school has been certified by the United Nations and is one of its kind in West Africa for peace operations training.

He said the training center receives and trains personnel in self-discipline, which is an essential requisite for attaining organizational goals.

Col. Dingane was optimistic that the provided training will shape and transform the recruits to be self-disciplined in delivering their services.

The 13th African Games are expected to be held in Ghana between 8 and 23 March 2024. This is the second time in history that the games will be decentralized, as three cities in the host country will host the event. The cities chosen for these events are Accra, Kumasi, and Cape Coast.

