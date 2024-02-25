Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, the MP for Assin Central, has unequivocally stated that he is not interested in partnering the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, in the upcoming December elections.

While Bawumia is yet to officially reveal his running mate, Mr Agyapong, speaking on the KSM Show on Pan African Television in Accra on Friday, February 23, firmly stated that he would prefer to stay back and contribute but has no interest in becoming a Vice President to Dr Bawumia.

“I don’t want to be vice. What am I going to say. I believe in democracy so, I want it to work. I will stay back and watch and whatever I have to do, I will do to contribute,” he said.

“But I won’t accept vice as if at all cost Kennedy Agyapong has to be among the leaders. One thing I have always said is that you don’t need to be president to effect change in people’s lives.

“I have businesses that have employed many Ghanaians and put food on their table and it’s self-gratifying,” Agyapong

In explaining his refusal to be vice president, Mr Agyapong highlighted his inclination to speak his mind, a trait he believes could potentially undermine his superior.

He candidly stated, “To tell you the truth, I can’t be vice president because I will speak my mind, and am not going to be mate and in Ghana if you speak your mind, you will be branded…”