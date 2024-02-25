The Director-General of the National Lottery Authority (NLA), Mr. Samuel Awuku has called on the European Lotteries (EL) to support the NLA in its quest to fight illegal gambling and enforce responsible gaming practices.

The European Lotteries held its Public Order Seminar from 21st February to 23rd February 2024 on the theme, Enforcing Gambling Regulations: Significance and Challenges in Brussels.

Representatives of the EL member bodies took turns highlighting law enforcement, regulation, and industry practices on illegal gambling in their respective jurisdictions.

Mr Awuku was invited as a Guest Speaker to shed light on views beyond Europe, the African and Ghanaian perspectives.

While addressing measures instituted by the NLA to curb Illegal lottery operations and gambling in Ghana, he called for collaboration with the European Lotteries in fighting illegal lottery and gambling in Ghana.

Mr. Awuku also called on the EL to grant Ghana an Observer Status and partner with the NLA in the area of Good Causes and bemoaned illegal gambling operations on society which he noted can be dire, contributing to the loss of revenue in taxes for the government.

On some measures adopted in the fight against illegal gambling, he revealed “Using the Security Agencies equipped with state-of-the-art tech to zone in and arrest online lottery scammers. Swoops- Working in collaboration with a joint police and military team to conduct nationwide arrests and disrupt illegal lottery activities. Raids by the Gaming Commission to close down unauthorized gaming centres and cease equipment”

The EL Secretary-General, Mr. Arjan Van ‘T Veer, while commending Ghana on the inroads made in fighting illegal lottery and gambling, asked NLA to submit an official application for Observer Status.

Mr. Van T’ Veer also asked the NLA to work on enforcing responsible gaming, particularly where minors are concerned.

The DG was accompanied by the Ag. Director of SBI, Mr. David Lamptey and the Head of Corporate Affairs Ms. Maame Kesewaah Dolphyne.