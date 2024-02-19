The Jirapa Municipal Security Council in the Upper West region has given assurance that the perpetrators involved in the murder of the Chief Executive Officer of the Royal Cosy Hills Hotel (Jirapa Dubai) will be apprehended and made to face the law.

Addressing the media on Monday, February 19, the council said it has instituted proactive security measures and painstaking investigations that are so far yielding the desired outcome of apprehending the killers of the renowned businessman.

Two out of the seven people arrested in connection with the killing have been granted bail, while the remaining five have been remanded by the Wa magistrate court.

Citi News’ Latif Mahama reported that the inhabitants of Jirapa, where the business mogul was killed, are still nursing their pains and living in fear.

The Jirapa municipal security council, making their first public comment after the incident, assured that security is working around the clock to arrest the killers and to unravel the circumstances behind the bloody crime.

“He significantly impacted many lives across the country, particularly in Jirapa. The security agencies have already begun in-depth investigations into the matter. Seven suspects have been arrested. Two suspects were granted police enquiry bills to periodically report to the police after interrogation and profiling. The remaining five were arraigned before the district court on February 14, 2024, and have been remanded into police custody to re-appear on February 28. The public will be updated, particularly on new developments in the case.”

“Security will not rest on its oars until the perpetrators are properly brought to book. I’m encouraging anyone who has credible and reliable information to report to the police to facilitate the ongoing investigations.”

The Jirapa Municipal Security Council appealed to the public to volunteer information to the police and called on the media to be circumspect in their commentary on the incident.

The MCE called on the public to continue to have faith in the security.

The Member of Parliament for Jirapa, Cletus Dapilah, on February 16, placed a GH¢100,000 bounty on the heads of the killers of Eric Johnson, the Chief Executive Officer of the Cossy Hill Hotel (Jirapa Dubai) in the Upper West Region.

The renowned businessman was found dead in a pool of blood in his room at the premises of the hotel on Sunday, February 11.

